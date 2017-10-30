Mumbai crime: 17-year-old arrested for killing meat shop colleague

A 17-year-old youth was arrested last Friday for allegedly killing his 19-year-old meat shop colleague over a dispute of Rs 300, a GRP official said on Monday.

According to police, the juvenile placed the body of the man on the tracks between Mankhurd and Govandi railway stations to make it look like an accident.

Police had initially registered it as a case of accidental death after they recovered the mutilated body from the tracks.

A special team was formed after police suspected it to be a case of murder, the official said. Police later identified the deceased as one Ibrahim Qureshi, a resident of suburban Govandi, who had gone missing.

The official said that the minor allegedly knifed Qureshi to death following an altercation over Rs 300 which he owed to the latter.

"He then laid the body on the tracks to make it look like an accident," the GRP said. The accused has been booked for murder and other relevant sections of the IPC, the official added.