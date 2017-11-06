Mumbai Crime: 19-year-old arrested for attempting to rape deaf-and-mute woman

The incident happened when the victim was sleeping inside a flower shop near a temple in Malwani

The Malwani police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly trying to rape a 70-year-old deaf-and-mute woman, who lives on the footpath outside a temple in Malwani. The arrested accused has been identified as Prem Singh Negi. He claims to be working as a cook for two CBI officials in the quarters located in the same area.



Locals catch accused

The incident took place on Wednesday night, while the victim was sleeping inside a flower shop. When she started screaming for help, two youths who were drinking coffee at a nearby stall, rushed in to rescue her. On spotting them, the accused tried to escape, but as it was dark, he collided with something and fell on the road.

The youths along with some other people, who had reached the spot, caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. Sources said that the victim has been living outside the temple for the past three years. Those who visit the temple often help her with money and food. She helps the owner of a flower shop in making garlands and in return he gives her food and allows her to sleep inside the shop at night.

Many a times, anti-social elements have been found roaming about in the area and drinking on the footpath. Though several complaints have been made to the police, no action has been taken till date. The arrested accused was sitting near the shop and drinking when she spotted the woman sleeping and tried to rape her.

Misleading cops?

An officer from the Malwani police station said, "We have arrested the accused under section 354 of IPC. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. During inquiry it was revealed that the accused lived in the CBI quarters behind the police station and worked as a cook for the officials living in flat number 443."

When asked about Negi, ND Singh, building in-charge of the CBI quarters, said, "No one by this name lives here. Maybe, he is trying to mislead the police." One of the officials Anil Rana, who lives in flat number 443, said that they did not have a cook by that name.

