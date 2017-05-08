Mumbai Crime: 19-year-old killed in hit-and-run incident in Ulhasnagar

Tarun Rohra

A 19-year-old biker was killed in a hit-and-run incident after a tempo dashed into his two-wheeler as he was heading into a petrol pump. He was accompanied by a 14-year-old friend, who is currently in hospital.

At midnight on Saturday, Tarun Rohra, a resident of Ulhasnagar, was riding his FZ bike to the Reliance petrol pump on Kalyan-Badlapur road. He was accompanied by his friend, Ansh Puraswami, who was riding pillion. As they took a turn towards the fuel station, however, a Mahindra tempo collided straight into the bike.

A passer-by, Ajay Pathak, took the boys to hospital. "I was on my way home when I saw a crowd gathering, so I went to take a closer look. I saw the two boys and immediately took them to Central Hospital. The boys' relatives arrived and shifted them to Siddhivinayak Hospital at Kalyan," said Pathak, who is also the complainant in the case.

An officer from Ambernath police said the driver fled the scene after the accident. Cops are on the hunt for him and have lodged a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC, along with various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.