Mumbai Crime: 2 months after lady conned of Rs 62 K, goons still at large

Two months after an Andheri-based couple were looted of R62,000 at a bank, the police have finally managed to procure the CCTV footage from the scene of the crime. Recalling the incident, Sarita Pandey, who was at the bank with her husband Indresh Pandey, said that two unidentified men approached her and then hypnotised her before fleeing with Rs 62,000.

“We were at a bank in Andheri (West) to withdraw money for a family event on November 1. We withdrew R1.5 lakh and left the counter. But, it suddenly occurred to me that the notes were all in higher denomination, so I asked my wife to wait near the bank’s gate and went inside to exchange the notes. It was then that two men approached Sarita and asked her if she had checked if the notes were real or fake. They also offered to help her identify fake notes, in case they were stuffed inside real notes. They took the bundle of cash from her and while one began checking the notes, the other engaged my wife in some conversation. Within minutes, they handed over the bundle to my wife and fled.”

Cops have now recovered the CCTV footage of the incident from the bank. “We registered an FIR under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC for cheating and crime done by several people with a common intention. We have the CCTV footage, but are yet to nab the accused,” an officer at Andheri police station said.