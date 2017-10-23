A two-year-old boy died on Saturday night when a speeding car hit him in front of the Little World Mall in Kharghar. The police registered a case in the matter and arrested a 20-year-old boy, who was driving the car.



The deceased Shaurya Ajay Ghodse is a resident of Worli police camp. On the day of the incident, he along with his mother had gone to his maternal uncle's place in Kamothe for 'bhai duj' celebrations. "The mother-son duo went to Little World Mall after the celebrations. They were standing near the footpath in front of the mall when suddenly the car hit the child," said Dilip Kale, senior police inspector, Kharghar police station.

He further said, "A case has been registered under sections 304 (A) and 279 of IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The accused has been identified as Ashish Prakash Kumar Katariya, a resident of Kharghar. We have arrested him and are investigating the matter further."

