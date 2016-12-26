Mumbai crime: 20-year-old stabs girl for refusing proposal



The girl was taken to a hospital where she is said to be out of danger. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 20-year-old stabbed a girl at his house at Mira Road despite the presence of their families, as she had repeatedly refused to have a relationship with him. Their families were in another room, as her parents had arrived to convince him to move on, but he had insisted on speaking to her alone. The girl, also 20, was rushed to a hospital where she has been declared out of danger. The boy, identified as Manish Gupta, was arrested from the spot.



The accused Manish Gupta was arrested

According to the police, Gupta is a resident of New Golden Nest, in Mira Road. The girl got to know him when she visited her aunt who stays nearby. Gupta and the girl, a resident of Mulund, became good friends.

Police said that Gupta fell in love with her and was under the impression that she likes him too. One day he expressed his love for her but the latter clarified that he was just a good friend to her.

“Even after making this clear, Gupta kept pursuing the girl to force her into a relationship with him. After the increasing harassment, she informed her parents. The accused and the girl’s families met on December 23 and tried to convince Gupta that he should move on in life but he remained adamant on having a relationship with her and marrying her. He insisted that he and she talk alone for a while and attacked her when they went into another room,” said a police official from Navghar police station.

Police said he got agitated and stabbed her on the head, chest, hand and wrist.