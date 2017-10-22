Powai police have arrested a serial molester after four months who molested a US national lady while she walking to home with her husband. According to cops, the accused is a serial molester whose modus-operandi is to molest women in high profile area by riding a bike. The complainant is foreigner woman who resides at Powai and is working in the same area as a director in a private company.



After dinner with her husband on June 24, 2017, she was walking to her home at Hiranandani premises when the accused on his Activa stopped near her, touched her inappropriately and ran away. Her husband and another person followed the accused for 2 to 3 kilometres, but couldn’t get hold of him. After the woman filed a complaint with Powai police, copse tried to look for accused but since it was at night they could not get a clear picture of the accused from the CCTV footage of the area. Few days back, assistant police inspector Sachin Wagh, an investigating officer received information about a suspect riding his bike in the area.



Representational Image



The cops received the CCTV footage and found his clear picture and it matched with the details given by the complainant. Based on his picture cops found out that he is a resident of Ghatkopar and has a street goods business at Malad and Borivali. Senior inspector Anil Pophale of Powai police said, "Acting on the information he was arrested from Borivali on Friday and is booked under molestation charges." According to police, the accused Vijay Gadvi, 24 is a divorcee. He targets women from high profile area like Khar, Vile Parle and Powai. He rides his bike and molests women and flees. There are many complaints in Powai of similar nature but the victims had not approached the police.

Woman molested at Fashion Street

A 24-year-old woman was molested at Fashion Street by a cloth shop owner. The woman was shopping at the shopping point of Fashion Street in CST on Friday afternoon. While she was looking for a maxi at shop number 324, the seller Satyendra Kumar Pandit, 24, helped her selecting a maxi for her size. Pandit asked her to come inside the shop since she was standing in the way where people were passing by. When the girl went inside, Pandit showed a maxi and while measuring her size he touched her inappropriately. The girl reprimanded him and also slapped him. The crowd gathered and started beating the accused. He somehow managed to escape.



One of them called police on the spot. They took the girl to the police station and recorded her statement. The cops meanwhile caught the accused and brought him to the police station. The girl identified him and he was sent behind the bars. The accused was charged under molestation charge by Azad Maidan police station.