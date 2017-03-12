Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old woman attacked and molested by drug addicts



Representational picture

Amboli police have registered a case of molestation against two unknown people who sexually harassed a 25-year-old woman on Thursday night in Mumbai.

The woman was on her way home to Goregaon when two drug addicts attacked her and touched her inappropriately.

According to the police, the incident took place when the woman was heading home from Oshiwara. When she was crossing the signal at Four Bungalows, she saw two people following her. She tried to walk fast, but they came near her and started hurling abuses at her. As she confronted them, they pushed her to ground and molested her. She fought them and managed to free herself and ran from the spot.

As the woman had already raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot. She hired an auto to the nearest police station (Amboli). She registered an FIR against the molesters. The police then dropped her home.

Later, Amboli police transferred the case to Versova police station as the incident happened under the Versova jurisdiction.

A team has been formed and they are on the lookout for the accused.