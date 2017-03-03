Mumbai crime: 28-year-old paedophile held for raping 10-year-old

The Bhandup police have arrested a 28-year-old engineer for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl on the pretext of showing her an animated movie. He also beat her up.

Around noon on Wednesday, the girl was playing when the accused called her saying he had an animated ‘Barbie’ movie. He then removed her clothes and when she got scared, threatened to kill her, before forcing himself on her.

“When the parents saw her condition, they immediately contacted the police, who nabbed the man,” said a cop from Bhandup police station. The girl was treated at a civic hospital and is stable now.