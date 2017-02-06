Mumbai crime: 3 arrested for beating police informer to death

The deceased was a police informer who had given information about a theft involving the main accused



Representational picture

Also read: Man beaten to death by son after a quarrel in Thane

Two days after a 41-year-old police informer Wasiullah Mohsin Shaikh alias Rasgulla was beaten to death by a group of six scrap dealers for leaking information related to a theft case in Nashik, three people have been arrested. While Wasiullah had died on the spot, his brother Abdul Shaikh and friend Shamsuddin Doha Shah, who were also assaulted, are undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital and are said to be in a critical condition.

Brutal assault

According to MIDC police, Wasiullah had informed an officer from Dahisar police station that Sohrab, an accused in a theft case, was present in Andheri area. When Sohrab got to know about it, he asked Wasiullah to meet him over some snacks at a godown in Bhangarwadi, MIDC-Andheri. Sensing trouble, the deceased took his brother and friend along with him.

Watch video: Man brutally beaten to death over 'golgappa' fight

When the trio reached the spot, Sohrab and his five associates had a heated argument with Wasiullah over leaking the information and beat them up with iron rods and pipes. The accused then left them at the spot and ran away.

Though passersby immediately rushed them to the hospital, Wasiullah was declared brought dead.

Escape bid foiled

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector of MIDC police station Shailesh Pasalwad said, “Wasiullah had suffered grave injuries on his head and chest.”

He further said, “On taking the statements of the injured, we got the names of the accused. Main accused Sohrab Ali Anwar Ali Shah (25) and his associates Sabir Ali Gaibulla Sheikh (26) and Mohabbat Ali Anwar Ali Shah (28) were arrested when they were preparing to run away to Uttar Pradesh. They have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. After being produced in court on Sunday, they were remanded in police custody.”