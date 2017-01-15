Mumbai Crime: 3 held for rape, murder of four-year-old



The police with the three arrested accused

Barely two days after the body of a four-year-old girl was recovered from a nullah behind her house, the police have arrested three, booking them for murder and gang rape. Hunt is on for the fourth accomplice in the crime.

The four-year-old went missing on Monday. Police sources said the main accused, Mohammad Yunus Haji Mohammad Shah alias Jiro (24) was acquainted with the girl. “Shah used to work for the girl’s family. On Monday, he took her behind her house, amid the bushes, where the girl fell down and injured her head. When she started crying, he put a hand over her mouth and raped her. She died of suffocation. Just then, three of his friends arrived to assault her.

Seeing her dead, they advised Shah to dump her body in the nullah,” said a source.