Mumbai Crime: 3 women arrested for beating up lady doctor at Sion hospital



Representational Image

Even as the agitation of resident doctors in Maharashtra for enhanced security to ward off attacks on them by patients' relatives continued, the police on Thursday arrested three women for allegedly assaulting a doctor at Sion hospital.

Rizwan Subhan Ali Khan (60), Nashib Banu Mohammad Sami (50) and Zainam Mohammad Salim (30) were arrested, said senior inspector Mrudula Lad.

"They beat up a 28-year-old female doctor for allegedly not giving proper treatment to a four-year-old girl in the family, who was admitted for pneumonia last night," Lad said.

The child's mother was not involved in the attack, the officer added.

The accused women have been arrested under section 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were produced before a court that sent them to judicial custody for 14 days, the officer added.

The attack holds significance as it follows a slew of assaults on resident doctors by angry relatives of patients on hospital premises.