Mumbai Crime: 30 held for fake visas, tickets at international airport

The Sahar police on Saturday arrested as many as 30 people from the Mumbai international airport for allegedly using fake visas and air tickets to travel to Saudi Arabia for a job. Police are now on the lookout for the agent who made them travel from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai and charged each around a lakh rupees, after committing them jobs in Kuwait along with air tickets, visas and accommodation.



The agent Briddhi Sharma, in a picture taken by one of the victims before his phone was switched off, and he gave them the slip

"A man called Briddhi Sharma had opened an office in our native place in Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh about a month ago. He also distributed pamphlets and invited job aspirants stating he would help them get jobs abroad and make all the travel documents. He charged people about R1 lakh each and also gave them visas and tickets to travel to Kuwait," said Ram Jaiswal, a relative of one of the accused.

The jobs and their salaries that the agent put up in one of the pamphlets he distributed

Fake visas and tickets

On Thursday about 95 people, mostly from Siddharth Nagar, reached Mumbai, and were asked to stay in a hotel in Jogeshwari East, Jaiswal claimed. He said as Sharma's phone was switched off, these people themselves decided to go to the airport at the time of their flight. On Saturday night, 30 of them reached the airport and were asked to produce their visas, passports and tickets, said Jaiswal.

"The visas and tickets were found to be fake, hence the CISF handed them over to the Sahar police. The remaining job aspirants backed off and hence were not booked. I informed the police that my cousin, Rahul Kumar, 24, was cheated by the agent, but still he was arrested," said Jaiswal.

Mohammad Ali, the father of an accused identified as Barkat Ali, 30, said, "We are a family of farmers. My son thought he could earn some more abroad, and decided to travel to Kuwait. He was arrested at the airport because of the man who cheated him. The police must arrest him and let off my son."

Looking for the agent

A police officer from Sahar police station said, "We have booked the agent and his two aides. The 30 people arrested are in judicial custody and we are looking for the wanted accused."

