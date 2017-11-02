Mumbai Crime: 30 men caught at International airport with fake visas, tickets

The Sahar police have arrested 30 men after they were found to be travelling to Kuwait from India on fake air tickets. On being caught the men said that they had been given the tickets by three travel agents who had promised then jobs in the Middle-east.



The police have caught and booked the three accused and charged them with cheating and forgery as per a report by Hindustan Times. The fliers demanded that separate FIRs be filed against the agents instead of all their complaints being clubbed together.

The police found that the Kingpin used to run his office from Navghad in UP. The fraud came to light when the 30 men queued up with their boarding passes at the airport on Sunday, at around 2am. They were caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and were handed over to the Sahar police the same day.

As per an official at the Sahar police station, 95 men came from UP to the city, and paid Rs 1 lakh in two instalments to the agents for their jobs, passport and tickets. They then checked into a hotel in Jogeshwari on Thursday that was booked by the agents. As per the cousin of one of the accused, “Roshan and Sharma came to the hotel on Saturday night and gave fake visas and tickets to the 90 men, and took the rest of the money from them. The remaining five people were told that they would get their tickets, visas and passports before they board the flight. The three agents had promised all of them jobs and had given them air tickets, visas and passports at the hotel,” said Ram Jaiswal.

Initially 15 of the men reached the airport at 1am on Sunday. When the CISF official collected their boarding passes they noticed that they were fake and by the time these men were arrested by the Sahar police, the other set of 15 men also arrived.

The other 65 men were wary of going into the airport as they saw their fellow passengers being questioned by the CISF and left.

The men who were arrested said they did not know that their tickets were fake. As per senior inspector Lata Sirsat of Sahar police station, “The flyers have been booked for cheating and forgery. We will send a police team to Siddharth Nagar for an inquiry and catch the agents.”

The police are now checking the CCTV footage of the hotel to arrest the agents

