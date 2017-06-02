Mumbai Crime: 4 held for duping IAS and IPS officers with false promises

The Mumbai crime branch officials have arrested four people, who allegedly duped several IAS and IPS officials of lakhs under the pretence that with their influence in the CMO and home department, they could get them plum postings and transfers. In fact, one of the arrested accused is believed to be the general manager of Aarey Dairy, who earlier worked as the PA to former Congress minister Siddharam Mhetre.

The four arrested have been identified as Ravindra Yadav, Kishore Mali, Vishal Omble and Sagar Hirmukh. While Omble and Mali are believed to have been held in Pune and Solapur respectively, Yadav and Hirmukh were arrested from a suburban five-star hotel where the police had laid a trap for them.

Cash seized At the time of arrest, based on the complaint of a DCP posted in Solapur, Rs 6 lakh in cash and few stamps and documents were seized from the accused.

Crime branch sources said that the accused would brag to IAS and IPS officials that they have influence with the CMO and other senior officials at home department and can get them a desired posting.

They would then demand lakhs for the work and guaranteed that it would be done soon. Currently, all four are in the custody of unit-8 and are being grilled to extract more information.