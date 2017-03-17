Mumbai Crime: 4 held with old notes worth Rs 2 crore in Audi

Cops apprehend four with old notes in the boot; hunt is on for the owner of a financial consultancy that the car reportedly belonged to



The four arrested from Kherwadi

Five months since demonetisation, the old notes still keep resurfacing. This time, in a posh Audi Q7. The Kherwadi police on Wednesday night seized the white Audi loaded with cash amounting to Rs 2,1,64,000 in the now-banned currency notes stuffed in a traveller bag.

Following the discovery, the police has arrested four people and is still looking for the owner of a finance company who the cops suspect the cash belonged to.

On Wednesday evening, the police received a tip-off that a high-end car loaded with demonetised cash was headed to Bandra east and that the cash belonged to an Andheri-based financial consultancy.

'Parked in a deserted spot'

"Police sub inspector Sohan Kadam immediately gathered a team of officials from the Kherwadi police station and swung into action. The team laid a trap and near the Goverment Colony and found the Q7 parked at a deserted spot close to the Kherwadi bus depot. On suspicion, the car was checked and the traveller bag with the money was found in the boot. The police arrested four people in the matter from the spot and also seized the car along with the cash," said DCP zone VIII, Virendra Mishra.

The arrested have been identified as Vinod Desai (43), Sachin Somaria (30), Imtaj Mulani (25) and Suresh Kumbhar (36), who were produced in the Bandra court on Thursday afternoon and were sent to judicial custody.

Many bank HQs in the area

An investigator told mid-day, "After we apprehended the car and detained those present at the spot, we questioned them and they told us that the money belonged to one Rajesh Dhanukar, a Versova resident, who has now been reported absconding."

While the cops suspect that the money was being brought in to exchange via bank headquarters, usually based in the BKC area, senior police inspector, Rajendra Patil of Kherwadi police station said, "We have zeroed in on the owner of the company and are in the process of investigating the exact reason why such a large sum of cash was being transported."