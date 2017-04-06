Mumbai Crime: 41-year-old priest held for raping 5-year-old girl



Khemji Bhai Thakur Singh

A 41-year-old Jain priest was arrested on Tuesday night in Dahisar for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl over three days in the premises of the dharamshala he was residing in. The arrested accused, Khemji Bhai Thakur Singh, met the girl on the pretext of giving her chocolates, after which he began sexually abusing her. He has confessed to the crime.

The incident came to light after the minor complained to her mother on Monday about pain in her genitals. The doctor said someone had sexually abused her. Upon being asked who it was, she revealed the priest’s name.

The minor would often play in the premises of the dharamshala. Singh met her on the pretext of giving her chocolates, after which he sexually assaulted her over three days.

"The accused hails from Palitana city in Gujarat and came to Mumbai on March 31. He was residing at the Shree Dahisar Achal Gachh Jain Sangh Dharamshala in Dahisar East," said a cop.

"We have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and various sections of the POCSO Act. He has been remanded in police custody till April 10," said senior PI Subhash Sawant, Dahisar police.