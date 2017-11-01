Mumbai crime: 46-year-old man rapes girl for a decade, finally caught

In a gruesome incident, a 46-year-old man was arrested for raping a minor girl for over 10 years. The girl, now 16-years-old said that the man had been sexually abusing her since she was six-years-old. The girl’s mother filed the complaint at the Mahim police station against the accused who runs a small shop in Mahim as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.



Representational Image

A senior police official from the Mahim police station said, "The accused is a relative of the girl and had been frequenting her house. He had allegedly been sexually molesting her since 2007. According to the girl's statement the last incident of rape was as recent as October 22."

As per the police the girl submitted to the abuse for over a decade because the perpetrator allegedly threatened her with dire consequences and said he would kill her entire family if she told someone about the abuse. The girl finally mustered up the courage and spoke to her mother about the rape recently after which they approached the police. A senior inspector, Milind Indekar, "We have booked him under various sections of POCSO along with section 376, 323,324 and 506 of the IPC."