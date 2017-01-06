Mumbai Crime: 4kg drugs concealed in roti makers



The drugs that were seized from the passenger

Officials of the Mumbai Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) arrested a passenger, who was trying to smuggle over 4 kg of Methamphetamine and Ephedrine out of the country by concealing them in roti makers. The value of the seized drug is estimated to be nearly Rs 4 crore in the international market.

Sources in the AIU said that acting on specific information, accused Rabeekhan Abdulah was intercepted. Abdulah, who had an Indian passport, was scheduled to fly to Kuala Lumpur from Mumbai by a Malaysian Airlines flight.

An AIU official said after detailed examination, 2.7 kg of Ephedrine and 2.68 kg of Methamphetamine were seized from him. “The drugs were hidden inside 15 specially designed stainless steel roti makers, which were packed in his checked-in luggage,” an AIU statement issued by V Rama Mathew, Commissioner of Customs (Airport) said. Abdulah has been arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

A source from the AIU said that smuggling of a huge amount of drug at one go indicates the involvement of a drug trafficking racket. Investigators are trying to find out whether foreign operators are involved in the business.