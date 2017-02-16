Mumbai crime: 5 held in Govandi for duping farmers from Nashik with fake notes



Representational picture

The Govandi police have arrested five people for cheating two farmers from Nashik, by paying them with a fake note of Rs 2,000.

The complainant, Nana Sonawane (47), and his brother, Nandkumar, of Lasalgaon in Nashik had come to sell grapes in the city. They were given a toy Rs 2,000 note for two kg grapes. Nandkumar returned Rs 1,840 to the buyer.

The police said the brothers later realised the note was fake. Nana caught one Vasudev Achrekar when he came to his stall later and tried to use the same modus operandi. The Govandi police have registered an FIR in the matter.

The police said the fake currency was given to Achrekar by Raju Jadhav and Jitu Jadhav, both vegetable vendors. They arrested them and found 12 more currency notes with them. The two others who had cheated the Sonawanes earlier, Pravin and Dhanaji, have also been arrested. Senior Police Inspector, Uttam Kolekar said, "The arrested accused have been booked under Sections 420, 489 and 34 of the IPC."