Mumbai Crime: 50-year-old held for flicking devotee's bag at Siddhivinayak Temple

Uma Kanaujiya was caught stealing a man’s bag at Siddhivinayak temple based on the CCTV footage from the spot

The Dadar police have arrested a 50-year-old woman for allegedly stealing a devotee’s bag inside Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi. The accused has been identified as Uma Kanaujiya.

The police action came after the victim lodged a complaint that he lost his bag inside the temple when he had gone there for darshan. He told the police that he suspected a woman he had seen standing next to him at that time to be the culprit, after which, the police scanned footage of the CCTV installed inside the temple and saw the woman stealing his bag. A hunt was launched for her, and the police managed to get her after a month.

After watching the CCTV footage, the police said, they concluded that she seemed a habitual offender and could visit other temples as well as return to Siddhivinayak to steal again. Finally, a month later, they found someone who resembled the woman from the CCTV footage. They detained her, and interrogation revealed that she was indeed the person they had been looking for. She was then arrested.

An officer said, “She has confessed to her crime. She told us that she usually targeted temples, taking advantage of the crowd for stealing from people.”

The police are in the process of finding out where else she has committed similar crimes and if there are any offences registered against her in other police stations.