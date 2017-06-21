Mumbai Crime: 53 UK nationals cheated of Rs 18 lakh in credit card fraud



Representational picture

Taking advantage of his position in a Malad-based private company, a 29-year-old senior customer service executive fraudulently obtained credit card details of 53 UK nationals and misused the information to do online shopping worth Rs 18.33 lakh. The Bangur Nagar police have arrested the accused, identified as Imran Jumman Chauhan, a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. He was working for a company, which provides customer services to cardholders in UK.

Senior registers plaint

According to police, Chauhan was arrested after the company's senior assistant manager, Karan Amrit Singh Bhogal, registered a complaint in the matter. In his statement he mentioned that while working in the company, the accused fraudulently obtained credit card and CVV numbers of the UK nationals.

"He used the details of the cards to shop goods from various online portals. He made purchases worth Rs 18.33 lakh," said Sanjay Bhandare, senior inspector of Bangur Nagar police station.

Internal check

Police said that after Chauhan's employer learnt that he misused his post to cheat customers abroad, he was questioned about it. However, he denied his involvement in any kind of fraud. Thereafter, his employer conducted an internal check and found that Chauhan had committed the offence. He was then taken to the Bangur Nagar police station on Friday, along with the evidence.

A police officer said, "After preliminary probe, he was booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of IPC and section 66c (identity theft) of Information Technology Act. After being produced in court, he was granted bail."