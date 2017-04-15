Mumbai Crime: 6 who gang-raped minor for six months arrested

Incident came to light after the victim’s mother took her to hospital and found out she's pregnant



Some of the youths who allegedly gang-raped the 17-year-old lived in the same locality as the survivor

Six youths, including two minors, were arrested yesterday for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old from Bhayander for the last six months. The Navghar police in Bhayander (East) have booked eight accused and are on the lookout for the two on the run.

Out in open

The incident came to the light when her mother took her to a nearby hospital after she took ill, which revealed that she was two-and-a-half months pregnant. When she questioned her, the victim told her that eight youths had been raping her for the last six months. The mother then approached the Navghar police and lodged a complaint, after which officers recorded the victim's statement and filed a case.

"The accused and the victim know each other, as they live in the same locality. Some of the youths even used to visit the victim's house," said an officer.

Again and again

As per the victim's statement, last September, one of the accused came to her house in the evening and took her to a ground in the vicinity on the pretext of some work and raped her. He threatened to kill her and her parents if she revealed what had happened to anyone.

"A few days later, the accused visited her again and took her to the same place. This time, he called a few of his friends too, all of whom allegedly took turns to rape her," said an officer.

The abuse went on for months in different spots in their locality; the victim's mother took her to the hospital after she started vomiting. "That's when the doctor told her that she was pregnant," the officer added.

Senior inspector Shrikant Padhule said, "We have registered a case under sections 376(2) (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under various sections of the POCSO Act against the eight. All are aged between 16 and 22. Further investigation is on."