Mumbai Crime: 60-year-old woman assaults traffic constable at Wadala

The Azad Maidan police have booked a 60-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting a traffic police constable near south Mumbai’s Metro junction signal.

The incident took place last evening when the Wadala resident, identified as Jyoti Chopra, jumped a red signal and was stopped by traffic constable Amol Gavankar. In his complaint, Gavankar has said, “After Jyoti Chopra jumped the signal on her scooter, I stopped her and demanded her licence. I asked her to pay a fine to the tune of R200 for traffic violation. But she insisted I return her license first. Then, she started arguing about paying the fine.”

According to Gavankar, during the tiff, Jyoti attempted to snatch her licence from him. A police officer said, “When Gavankar tried putting the license in his pocket, she tried to tear it. She was brought to Azad Maidan police station.”

The officer added, “We have filed an FIR against the wom­an under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty). We are looking into the CCTV footage of the incident.”