Mumbai Crime: 7 held for robbing Powai jewellery store staffers at gunpoint



Representational Image

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested seven people, who kidnapped and robbed two employees of a jewellery shop in Powai, of valuables worth Rs 1.8 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Anwar Sayyad (26), Yunus alias Sheru Sayyad (21), Rehan Shaikh (36), Nizam Makrani (20), Sameer Shaikh (28) Tabrez Ansari (20) and Jitendra Singh (27).

Police said, around 10.15 pm on Tuesday, Jitesh Parmar (19) and Prakash Singh, employees of Laxmi jewellery store in Powai, were on their way home on a bike when suddenly a car hit their vehicle on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

One of the complainant's said, "Five men allegedly pulled us into the car and robbed us of jewellery and valuables worth Rs 1.8 lakh at gunpoint. Then they gagged us with pieces of cloth and pushed us out off the car near a dhaba on Ghodbunder road. Thereafter, they fled the spot."

A senior officer from the crime branch said, "We have arrested the accused under sections 342, 364(B), 395, 397 and 506(2) of IPC. Further investigation into the matter is on."