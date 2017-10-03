

Representational Image

In a horrific incident, a seven-year-old girl was raped by two minor boys in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Sunday. As per the complaint filed with the Vashi police, the girl, a class II student lives in a hutment in Sector 7 Vashi.

The girl and her nine-year-old brother were playing at home, while her mother and father had gone to work. As per a report in The Hindu, as soon as the girl’s brother stepped out for some time, two boys who were playing outside entered the house.

It was reported that the 13-year-old boy raped the girl as the 10-year-old boy kept watch outside. An officer from the Vashi police station said, “When he saw the victim’s brother returning, he told his friend and they fled. When the victim’s mother returned home, she saw the girl crying. After the brother told her what had happened, the woman approached us on Monday. We detained the boys, but since it was late in the day, we handed them back to their parents. They will be sent to the juvenile remand home on Tuesday.”

The girl’s mother works as domestic help and her father works in a private clinic in Kharghar. Of the two accused, the 13-year-old boy stays in a hutment near Janata market and the 10-year-old lives near the girl’s house.