Mumbai Crime: 70-year-old mowed down by taxi on Eastern Freeway

In a tragic incident, a senior citizen was mowed down by a speeding taxi on the eastern freeway. The 70-year-old victim was in the city to visit his son and was on a morning walk on the freeway when the driver of the taxi hit him as per a report by the Hindustan Times.



Representational Image

As per the police the victim had come from Chennai to stay with his son for a month; his son lives in Ashok Nagar near Panjarpol junction. The victim left his house at 8.15 am and was walking on the side of the road on the freeway, when the driver of the taxi, coming from Chembur heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, rammed into him. As per a police officer, “Khan unsuccessfully tried to save him. As he was speeding he could not control the taxi and ran over Shettiyaar. Khan later crashed the taxi into the side wall of a tunnel. He was also injured.”

The passers-by then alerted the police and rushed the victim to a hospital nearby where he was declared dead. The trombay police said that they have booked the driver, who is also admitted in the hospital. They added, “We have booked Khan, who is a resident of Govandi for rash driving and death due to negligence.”

