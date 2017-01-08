Mumbai Crime: 72-year-old man found bound, gagged and murdered in Pydhonie



The body of Iqbal Sadiq Darvez (inset) was found at his home in Sai Manzil, Pydhonie

A 72-year-old owner of a guest house and a salon was found murdered in Pydhonie yesterday. The Pydhonie police said they were informed by one Salman Darvez that when he visited his grandfather Iqbal Sadiq Darvez, a resident of Sai Manzil in Kadak area, he didn't open the door despite repeated knocks.

When Salman pushed the door open, he found his grandfather in the bedroom with his hand and legs tied up with a rope. He called up his father Kamal, who informed the police.

"Iqbal lived alone, while his daughter stays in Mira Road and son lives in Nagpada. He owned the Kalandar Guest House and Fine Touch salon," said Ejaz Ansari, a neighbour.

An officer said, "We think the motive behind the murder could either be robbery or a property dispute. We are investigating both angles."

"He met several people on Friday night; we suspect the murder happened sometime then and the culprit was someone known to him," he added.

The police have registered a case of murder and are questioning all of Iqbal's employees. The building is old and does not have CCTV cameras installed on the premises. The police are scanning footage of those put up in nearby buildings for clues.