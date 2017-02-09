Mumbai crime: 9-year-old molested by tutor's husband in Ghatkopar

The police have arrested the 54-year-old husband, who took advantage of his wife’s absence to prey on the little girl

A Ghatkopar family was shocked to learn that their nine-year-old daughter was molested by the husband of the tuition teacher who had taught her for three years. The police have held the 54-year-old husband, Gopal Krishnan, who took advantage of his wife’s absence to prey on the little girl.

The incident took between 10 am and 11:30 am, when the Std IV student was at her tuition teacher’s home in Ghatkopar. The teacher was out for some work, while her husband Krishnan was helping the other students with their homework. When he saw the survivor, he called her near him and asked her to sit on his lap. Then, he took her to the bedroom and touched her inappropriately.

Afraid, the girl ran out of the bedroom and waited for her teacher to return. But her mother turned up before that, and once they reached home, the girl narrated the incident to her mum. “We went back to question the teacher’s husband and then took him to the police station. The police have registered an FIR in the matter. We also questioned a few fellow students at the class, who told us that our girl was taken to the bedroom,” said the survivor’s grandfather.

DCP Sachin Patil of zone VII said, “We have registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We have recorded the girl’s statement and conducted her medical tests. The accused has been detained for interrogation.”