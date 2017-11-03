Mumbai Crime: 9 youngsters rob people around Thane for fun, caught

At 10 pm on Wednesday, four of the youngsters set out for a night of crime on two motorcycles. Their first stop was Dombivli, where they looted one Mangesh Bhagve, and then proceeded to Ambarnath, where they fled with a Hyundai Accent. Once they had the car, more of their friends joined in.



"Seven were in the car and two on a motorcycle. The nine of them came to Mumbra and looted a truck driver. Then they went near Majiwada in Thane and looted a Wagon R driver and Santro driver," said Aslam Khatib, assistant police inspector, Mahatma Phule police station in Kalyan. They also robbed Ganesh Chikne, an Ola cab driver, of some cash and a mobile phone.

Following this streak, the Thane commissionerate began getting calls from frantic victims. The Thane city control issued an alert and laid nakabandi at different locations. "At the Thane-Bhiwandi road, police placed a jeep in the middle of the road and tried to stop them. They dashed the jeep and fled. Cops on Murbad Road tried to stop them with two autos. But they dashed those too and escaped. Cops kept chasing them," said a police official.

Around 4 am, the Mahatma Phule cops were informed the youngsters were heading towards their area. "We placed two police jeeps in the middle of the road and stopped them. They tried to run, but they hurt cops and got stuck. They got out of the car and began running again, but we caught hold of four, including a minor, while three fled. The two on the motorcycle were already missing," added Khatib.

The arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Jha, Mangesh Dhone, Kedar Parab and a minor. The five absconding are Yash Awhad, Omkar Kharat, Rohit Singh, Pranjal Barve and Raj Tiwari. Cops are continuing their probe in the case.

