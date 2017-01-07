Mumbai Crime: ACB arrests cop over Rs 1 lakh bribe

API Rajesh Chandurgude (left) and Constable S Mahadik

One of the two policemen who had managed to give the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers a slip after a private agent hired by them was caught accepting bribe on their behalf, was finally arrested on Friday. A senior ACB officer confirmed that the court has remanded assistant police inspector Rajesh Chandurgude to two days of police custody.

The RCF police station had witnessed high drama on the day the private agent was arrested for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe. On sensing that a trap had been laid by the ACB to catch him, he threw the notes from the second floor of the police station, where he had met the complainant. The entire amount was in Rs 2,000 denomination notes.

Chandurgude along with Constable S Mahadik was handling the case of the complainant, whose wife had registered a complaint against him. The cops had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe for not arresting him in the case. But after a lot of bargaining, the amount was finalised at R1 lakh. In the meantime, the complainant approached ACB and lodged a case against the accused cops.

Last Friday, on the instructions of the policemen, a private agent identified as Athavle, met the complainant at the RCF police station to accept the money. An ACB officer said, the moment he arrived, the complaint signaled at the ACB sleuths, who immediately arrested him. Seeing all the commotion, the accused cops, who were waiting near the police station escaped.

According to sources, both have been booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Wanted cop

Another wanted accused in the case Constable S Mahadik has applied for anticipatory bail. The application will come up for hearing in court on Saturday.