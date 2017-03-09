Mumbai Crime: Tamil actor in trouble over Facebook post accusing car dealer of fraud

Actor Dhileepan booked for allegedly sharing defamatory Facebook post on Bandra-based car dealer, who has claimed the actor falsely accused him and a friend of a crime they did not commit



South Indian actor Dhileepan Pugazhendi

A Bandra-based car dealer has filed a case against Tamil actor Dhileepan Pugazhendi for allegedly defaming him. The complainant has claimed that the actor shared a photograph of him and a friend on Facebook, where he falsely accused them of a crime they did not commit.

The matter came to light when complainant Rehan Diwanji's friends told him about a Facebook post by the actor, which showed the former in bad light. Chennai-based Pugazhendi, known for his bike stu­nts, had allegedly accused Diwanji of being involved in a car-dealing fraud. “I was shocked to see the post. It claimed I was a criminal and should be punished. Dhileepan also shared my cellphone number,” said Diwanji.

When Diwanji contacted the actor, he told him there was a dispute of Rs 20,000 in the car deal. “He said he wanted to teach me a lesson,” Diwanji added.

The complainant, however, claims he is being falsely accu­s­ed. According to him, around six months ago, he had posted an ad on a website about a Honda Accord that was up for sale. “The actor contacted me saying he was interested in bu­ying the car. He came to Mumbai and bought it from me. But, after some time, he contacted me again, saying he wanted to sell the car and asked if I could help. I agreed and we sealed the deal for Rs 2.7 lakh,” Diwanji added.

However, the actor later did a U-turn and demanded Rs 2.9 lakh. “I told him that I wasn't going to give him anything beyond the said price, especially because one of the mag wheels of the car was missing. He then told me that he would send the mag wheel from Chennai. I tried following up on that, but he never sent it across,” the complainant said.

But, instead, the actor went ahead and claimed that Diwanji had cheated him. “What he has done has affected my business. He messaged me apologising for what he did and also deleted the post. But, I want a public apology or I will go the legal way,” said Diwanji. He has now filed a complaint at Khar police station. “We have registered a non-cognisable complaint and investigations are on,” said a police officer. Despite repeated attempts, Pugazhendi was unavailable for comment.

When contacted actor Dhileepan said, "When I learned about the incident I immediately apologized to them, I just want to say that it is not my account and someone may have misused my name even though I contacted the boys in the picture and told them whatever happened to them I apologize for that, I am not in the my city at the moment but when I am back, I will try and find out who is miss using my name."