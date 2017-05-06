Mumbai Crime: Agent cheats diamond trader of Rs 81 crore, arrested

Officers of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested an agent dealing in diamonds for cheating a Malad-based diamond trader to the tune of Rs 81 crore. The police have recovered diamonds and cash worth Rs 1.30 crore from the accused and have launched a search operation to nab three more people involved in the case.

A senior EOW officer said the accused, identified as Kalpesh Doshi (49), a resident of Kandivli, was arrested after diamond merchant Harshad Patel filed a complaint.

According to the police, Patel, in his complaint, said that he first met Doshi in 2008. The following year, Doshi recommended him to import raw diamonds from Alrosa in Moscow and Tel Aviv in Israel, as the gems can be purchased there at profitable rates. Patel agreed to it, and between 2011 and 2015, he bought diamonds worth Rs 33 crore from Moscow and worth Rs 3.5 crore from Israel.

After this, Doshi asked the victim to send the diamonds for further processing to three people known to him, who, he claimed, were experts in the field and would do the work at a good rate. Patel then handed over the diamonds to Doshi and also gave him Rs 81 crore for the job. Whenever Patel asked for the gems, Doshi would give some or the other excuse for not giving them back. Finally, after waiting for a couple of months, the victim approached the Malad police and filed a complaint. After registering a case, the police transferred it to the EOW.

An EOW officer said, "Doshi and three others have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by agent) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC."