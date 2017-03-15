Mumbai Crime: Airhostess booked for stealing jewellery worth Rs 70,000



Representational pic

A 27-year-old airhostess, working with an international airlines, has been booked for allegedly stealing silver ornaments worth over Rs 70,000 from a jewellery store in T2 at Mumbai airport twice.

According to a report in The Times of India, last week, the airhostess went to the Dindoshi sessions court for interim anticipatory bail on a surety of Rs 25,000. Her lawyer told the court that the accused wanted to return the jewellery to the Sahar police, but they refused to accept it.

The report added that the jewellery store filed an FIR against the airhostess after it noticed discrepancies in its sales account while auditing in February. Store officials, after seeing the CCTV footage, found out that the airhostess had taken the ornaments. According to cops, jewellery was stolen from the store in December and then in January.

According to the report, the court said that the woman had not denied the alleged crime, but also claimed that it was unintentional. "At present, the applicant is ready to produce the stolen articles and the investigation officer is ready to receive them. In such facts, interim protection needs to be granted to the applicant from arrest," the court had said last week, according to the report.

The court, on Tuesday, extended the interim relief granted to the airhostess.