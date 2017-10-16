The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police arrested two drug suppliers from Nagpada and seized charas valued at Rs 41.88 lakh from their possession, the police said on Sunday.

Also read: Trader from Jammu and Kashmir, cabbie arrested with 21 kg charas



Representational picture

Acting on specific information, the Worli unit of ANC laid a trap on Saturday night near Jumna Masjid building and apprehended Samirbeg Shabirbeg Mirza, 29, and Noman Gulam Haider Shaikh, 24, both hailing from Ahmedabad, an officer said.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: 2 held for smuggling drugs worth Rs 7.2L hidden in apple boxes

“During their search, we found two bags containing 10.4 kg charas, which they had brought to be supplied to their customers,” said Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, he added.

Also view - Pallavi Purkayastha murder: All you need to know about the gruesome crime



