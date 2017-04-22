Mumbai Crime: Aspiring cop tries to copy Munnabhai cheat trick in exam



Representational picture

Cheating in exams may have worked for Munnabhai MBBS, but when an aspiring cop tried to use the same trick, he ended up behind bars. This comes just a week after a another man tried to use a carrom striker to match the height required to become a cop. According to police sources, Ratnagiri resident Deepak Joshi (30) came to Mumbai in search of a job. As a last resort, he decided to appear for the railway police recruitment exams. Unprepared for the exam, he decided to cheat a la Munnabhai.

He asked his friend to help him with the answers over the phone. He hid his earphones in his collar and buttoned it up, and covered his ear with his hand. Halfway through, one of the examiners noticed that Joshi's lips were moving, but he didn't understand what was Joshi up to. But he soon realised that Joshi was dictating the questions to an invisible friend who was helping him cheat.

The examiner confronted him and found Joshi's hidden phone. The examiners then took Joshi to the police station. In the meanwhile, the friend who was helping him sensed that they had been busted, and he managed to flee. Joshi has been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with the Information Technology Act. Cops have launched a manhunt for his accomplice.