Mumbai Crime: Bandra kidnapper returns to pick up another child, arrested



Accused Zaheera Shaikh in police custody

The Nirmal Nagar police have arrested the woman who had kidnapped a two-year-old girl from Behrampada, Bandra (East), in February. While they had rescued the toddler a week after she was picked up, the accused had eluded them.



A CCTV grab of the accused leaving with the toddler from Bandra

She finally landed in their net when she returned to the same area, allegedly to pick up another child.

In February, the mother of Shifa Shaikh had lodged a complaint that her child had been kidnapped from outside their house. After the FIR was lodged, the police checked the footage from CCTVs in the area and identified the accused (45-year-old Zaheera Shaikh) and her route; a week later, they rescued the child from a house in King's Circle.

Two people were arrested then, but Zaheera had been absconding, the police said.

A source said, "Zaheera had sold the child to the arrested accused for Rs 3,500. Their modus operandi was to lure slum kids with chocolates, and then, kidnap them. She used to sell the children for anything between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000."

"On Monday evening, we got a tip-off and sub-inspector Vijay Dhotre along with his team laid a trap and nabbed her. She was produced in a court on Tuesday and has been sent to police custody till June 15," said an officer.