Mumbai Crime: Bank manager arrested for 'assisting' Rs 10 crore fraud



Representational picture

The Cuffe Parade police have arrested the manager of a nationalised bank, suspecting his involvement in a Rs 10 crore fraud, as he directed to transfer the money to an account in a different bank, based on forged documents. The cops have also caught hold of a 21-year-old boy, on the suspicion that he helped the other imposters in the case.

According to police, the Canara Bank branch at Nariman Point received a letter from the deputy director of Tribal Development Corporation in April, for opening an account. After the account was opened, the bank received another letter, which mentioned that R10 crore would be transferred from the Corporation's account in the Nashik branch of Andhra Bank. While the Canara bank officials were busy checking the KYC documents, the money got transferred. When the bank found that the documents had been forged, they immediately informed the Corporation and the Cuffe Parade cops about it. Thereafter, the deputy director filed a complaint and a case of cheating and forgery was registered.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Cuffe Parade police station said, "We arrested the manager of Andhra Bank Nashik branch, because such a huge amount was transferred without proper verification. We suspect his involvement, as he sanctioned the transfer, without enquiring about the documents."

"Preliminary investigation suggests that many people are involved in the case. Some of them must have been asked to pose as officials of the Corporation, while some others may have forged the documents for opening the account and transferring funds," said another officer.

When contacted, DCP (Zone-1) Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma said, "Till now we have made two arrests. More people may be involved in the case. Further investigations are on."