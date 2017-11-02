Mumbai Crime: BJP man booked for leering at woman in bathroom

The Mulund police have booked Prashant Sinari, an activist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the area for allegedly sneaking into a bathroom at a chawl and watching a woman bathe. However, the accused has termed the allegations as completely false and called them an attempt to tarnish his image.

Peeping Tom

According to the FIR registered by Mulund police on Tuesday, the 40-year-old complainant stated that on the morning of October 26, when she was bathing in her ground floor room in Madhav Mistry Chawl in Kasturba Nagar, she saw someone peeping inside the bathroom through the exhaust fan window.

She shouted and alerted her husband and asked him to check who was peeping. When her husband checked, he saw Sinari, who lives in neighbourhood. Her husband confronted Sinari, but he left the place.

When Sinari's wife was informed about the incident, she allegedly started abusing them. The complainant claims she had initially filed an NC against Sinari's wife, but on Tuesday she lodged an FIR under section 354 C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code.

'Baseless charges'

Sinari refuted all the allegations and said that the woman always fights with his wife over petty issues and since he belongs to a political party, she is trying to malign his image by levelling baseless charges.

"On Tuesday she came along with some women and even slapped me in full public view in a programme. When I complained to police about this, they just lodged an NC," Sinari said.

Also view - In Pictures: 8 scams that rocked India



