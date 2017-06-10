Mumbai Crime: Bolivian woman held with Rs 21cr worth coke

Accused managed to evade security agencies in Brazil, Ethiopia before being nabbed by NCB officials at city airport



Accused Melgar De Claudia

In a major drug bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a Bolivian nation with around Rs 21 crore-worth cocaine at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport.

Following a tip-off, NCB officials laid a trap at terminal 2 of the airport, and detained the woman, who has been identified as Melgar De Claudia (38). On conducting a search, the police found 3.25 kg worth cocaine that had been carefully concealed inside her trolley bag. Investigations revealed that Claudia had taken the drug consignment from Sao Paulo in Brazil, and flown to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia from where she flew to Mumbai via Ethiopian airlines.



The cocaine

Confirming the development, Kumar Sanjay Jha, zonal director NCB, said, "We arrested her from the airport and seized 3.25 kg of cocaine from her luggage. Further investigation is on."



Suitcase in which the drugs were found

This is the third instance of a woman being used to peddle drugs into the city. Last month, a woman was arrested at the airport with cocaine worth R17 crore. Similarly, in March, a South African woman, who was heading to Addis Ababa was arrested at the airport with 4.9kg methaqualone worth R1.47 crore. "Most drug rings prefer using women to peddle drugs because they feel that security agencies won't be too tough on them," said an official.