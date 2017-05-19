Mumbai Crime: Bookie who claimed yearly turnover of Rs 200 cr held



Ramesh Chaurasia

A bookie who had betting software registered in the name of his company, 'Gameking India Private Limited,' and branches in seven Indian states and in 15 countries, was arrested by the Indore Crime Branch from his house at Lower Parel on Wednesday.

Investigation has revealed that Ramesh Chaurasia used to cheat punters on the pretext of betting on cricket matches, as the software he created was tampered with.

Chaurasia told police that he had a yearly turnover of around Rs 200 crore. Indore Crime Branch were looking for him since June 2016. They had also announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information about him. After they recently got information, a team rushed to Mumbai and with the help of NM Joshi police, arrested him. Chaurasia said in his Mumbai office alone, he had 15 people working for him. He also had area managers in many cities.