Mumbai Crime: Boy suspects girlfriend has an affair, slashes her throat

22-year-old held by Vakola police for murdering girlfriend; accused asked her to show her mobile phone, which she refused saying she was talking to her father; enraged he then stabbed her



A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Vakola police, for slashing the throat of his girlfriend, and killing her on Sunday evening.

Police said the victim identified as Ayesha Shaikh (18) was killed by him after she refused to show him her mobile phone. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, the accused, Sambhaji Moray, suspected she was having an affair, as he claimed that her mobile used to stay busy all the time. He had carried a knife with him when he came to see her on the university road. He confronted her and asked her to show him the mobile. She told him she was speaking to her father and refused.

Police said in a fit of rage Moray pushed her and then a fight took place. He then slashed her throat with the knife. As she lay in a pool of blood he stood there and panicked.

Passers by who witnessed the murder caught hold of Moray, and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The Vakola police have booked a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal code.