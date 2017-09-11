Mumbai Crime: Brothers threaten BKC lounge bar owner at gunpoint



Representational picture

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and pointing a gun at the owner of a lounge bar at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The BKC police have booked them under the IPC sections for assault and criminal intimidation.

According to The Times of India, both will remain in police custody until Monday and have also been booked under the Arms Act.

The incident took place on Saturday evening outside the Burn Kitchen Malt and Lounge on the main road.

Sources at the BKC police station say the accused Angad Shetti (21) visited the establishment in the afternoon first and had a tiff with the owner Bhavik Khan after finding it closed. He later returned with his brother Kuvar (24) in tow and ordered the bar be opened again. He had a black gun in his possession, which he acquired from a friend and threatened the owner with it after getting annoyed.

