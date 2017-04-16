Mumbai Crime: Bulgarian national held in ATM card cloning case

Mumbai police has caught a 45-year-old Bulgarian national, who has been booked for ATM card cloning and stealing money from ATM machines. The cyber police on Saturday said a case had been reported to them by a south Mumbai-based bank, whose ATM had retained a gold-coloured card, while the Bulgarian identified as Milko Angalo, was trying to withdraw money.

According to cops, Angalo has withdrawn money many times from different banks and following the complaint from the bank, the police reached out to the original ATM card holder, who said money was withdrawn from his account without his knowledge.

Angalo was arrested from his rented residence in Andheri.

Cops have booked him under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66 (c) and 66 (d) under IT Act.

Cops have recovered a laptop, three cellphones, eight ATM cards, three hard disks, four dongles, one pen drive and R69,900 in cash from the accused.