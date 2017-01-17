Mumbai Crime: Burglar breaks into flat, steals booty worth Rs 5 lakh

The flat of a senior manager of a reputable hotel was broken into late last evening in Charkop, Kandivli. The accused stole four imported watches, jewellery and cash, all amounting to Rs 5 lakh.

The police are suspecting the role of an insider, and are in the process of lodging an FIR.

Parth Saxena, a senior manager at Goldfinch Boutique Hotel in Andheri (E), lives just 50 metres from the Charkop police station.

On Monday night, when he returned home from work, he found that the lock of his door had been broken. “When I opened the door, I found my flat had been ransacked. My clothes were thrown on the floor and my travelling bags were cut open with a sharp blade,” said Saxena. "I immediately called the security personnel and told him what had happened. I then went to the police station to register a complaint," he added.

On preliminary investigation, cops found that a gold chain, ring, four imported watches and cash of Rs 40,000, were stolen from the house. "I had a Rado, Tissot, Tag Heuer in my collection. And, each watch was worth at least Rs 1 lakh," he said.

The building Vatsalya, where Saxena resides, has two security guards. "In the past, there have been cases of people stealing petrol from cars in the parking area. We suspect that somebody in the building is involved in these thefts," said a resident.

When contacted, a police officer from Charkop police station said, "The accused is likely to have kept a close watch on the complainant, and broken into his flat when he knew he wasn’t going to be around."