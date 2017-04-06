Mumbai crime: Burqa-clad women steal gold jewellery worth Rs 7.5 L in Govandi



Two of the burqa-clad women seen in a grab from the CCTV footage at the shop

Three women stole 41 gold rings from a jewellery shop at Govandi on Sunday. While the CCTV in the shop has captured them, police have been unable to derive much from the footage, as each of them was clad in a burqa.

According to the police, Vardhman Jewellers at Govandi, has been looted of gold jewellery worth Rs 7.5 lakh. Police said the trio entered the shop around 1 pm and asked to see nose rings. They were shown three trays of rings. They stole one of the trays with 41 rings — 248 gm of gold.



Police said the shop has been looted thrice before. On two of those occasions, burqa-clad women have stolen the jewellery. But police have not been able to solve the thefts. They also said there are around 50 jewellery shops in the area, but only Vardhman Jewellers was targetted.

According to Sub-Inspector Rupesh Dalvi of Shivaji Nagar police station, they have registered a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The police have started searching for the women, but they are finding it difficult as they were wearing burqas.