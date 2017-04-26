Mumbai Crime: Businessman held for raping job-aspirant in car



All pictures for representational purposes

A 35-year-old Versova-based garment boutique owner was arrested by the Oshiwara police for allegedly raping a 20-year-old job aspirant in his SUV. According to The Times of India, police sources say that he also threatened her with dire consquences if she breathed a word to anyone about the incident.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Salesman offers woman 50 per cent 'partnership', rapes her

Cops say that the accused, Sultan Singh, sexually assaulted her, after allegedly taking her to a desolate spot near a dumping ground at Oshiwara. He committed the act under the pretext of offering the survivor a job.

The woman, who hails from a poor family was in need of employment, when she got the phone number of a man named Khan by a friend, who gave her Sultan's address on April 19. She and Sultan then met and exchanged phone numbers at Mira Tower near Lokhandwala in Andheri.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Facebook 'friend' drugs, rapes woman at Bandra five-star

Sultan then allegedly called her to the same location on April 22 promising he would take her to a beauty parlour for a job. However, he instead took her to the spot and offered her Rs 50,000 for sexual favours. He reportedly had her way with her after she rejected his advances and attempted to exit the SUV. She was taken back to Mira Towers by Sultan, who threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the sexual assault to anyone and even asked her to meet him again.

Also read: Woman blackmailed, raped multiple times in Kolkata

Police apprehended Sultan on Monday and seized his vehicle after the woman lodged a complaint. He has been remanded to police custody till April 29 after being booked under the IPC sections pertaining to rape, unnatural sex, assault and issue of threat.