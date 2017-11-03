Mumbai Crime: Businessman plans to kill lover's husband, held

A Thane-based businessman has been arrested along with his accomplice for planning to murder his lover from the ‘clutches’ of her husband. The businessman and three men, thought to be the shooters were arrested on board a bus in Thane on their way to Vadodara on Tuesday as per reports by Times of India.



Representational Image

On further inspection of the men’s belongings, the police found a country-made revolver and a toy gun. The trio has been booked under the Arms Act and IPC section 115 (abetment of offense punishable with death or imprisonment for life-if offence not committed).

As per a police officer from Kasarvadavli police station, the main accused was married with a six-month-old child and he was in love with a married woman, whose husband lived in Vadodara. The woman got married one-and-a-half-years ago. The two lovers allegedly kept in touch. The officer added that the woman kept telling the accused that her husband was cruel and harassed her. Hearing of her ordeal, the accused got upset and told her that he would do something to get her out of the situation. The accused told the police that the woman later threatened the accused saying that if he didn’t do something about her situation, she would leave her marital home and come to him in Thane.

Troubled by his lover’s marital woes, the accused got in touch with one of the shooters who used to do business with the woman’s husband. The shooter agreed to kill the woman’s husband if he was paid 4 lakhs. He said he needed the money to buy firearms and get an accomplice for the job. The accused paid the shooter Rs 70,000 at first and he arranged for a gun as well.

In the meanwhile, an informer found out about the plan and told the police who laid a trap near Ovala village in Thane, and found two men waiting for a bus. They were then joined by a third man who came on a bike and handed some money over to them. The police then intercepted them and took them to the police station. They later learned that the man giving the money was the main accused.

On being arrested, the trio admitted to planning to kill the girl’s husband and had even done a recce of the woman’s house in Vadodara. The main accused said that the woman had no idea about their plan and was innocent. The accused added that had they been able to kill the woman’s husband, they could have moved to Thane and started their own business and live together. The three accused were remanded to police custody for six days.

