Mumbai Crime: Businessman's face slashed in 'unprovoked' attack

A 43-year-old Dadar businessman was simply walking down the road after stepping out of a food joint when two alleged culprits slashed his face and escaped



Vinod Natekar, the victim

A 43-year-old Dadar businessman was simply walking down the road to a parking lot when he noticed blood trickling down his face. Vinod Natekar, who runs a water supply business and owns several water wells in the city, was on a phone call when the incident took place on Tuesday night. By the time Natekar raised an alarm, the two alleged culprits who had slashed his face had escaped.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 8.30 pm. “Natekar was out with his friends on Tuesday evening. While walking out a Dadar food joint, he took a call while heading to the parking lot, which is a few metres away. Two youths, aged between 25-30 years, marched towards him and then passed him by. Natekar, busy on the call, realised his face had been slashed after a few minutes and immediately raised an alarm. When his friends rushed to him, they saw the two youths flee from the spot,” a police officer said.

Natekar’s friends rushed him to Shushrusha Hospital in Shivaji Park for the 15-centimeter cut over his jaw. “We reacted too late. By the time we realised what had happened, we saw the duo flee from the spot. Vinod is an amicable person and we can’t think of anyone who would want to hurt him,” one of Natekar’s friends said.

Dadar police were alerted and they soon reached the spot for investigations. According to police sources, CCTV footage has been procured which shows the culprits at the crime scene.

ACP (Dadar Division) Sunil Deshmukh said, “Natekar was attacked with a sharp object, but looking at the wound, it looks as if a paper cutter was used. have registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC against two unknown people. Investigations are underway.”