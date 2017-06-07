Mumbai Crime: Case against weeklies for promoting gambling



Representational picture

Officials of the Social Service Branch have registered a criminal case against the editors of three weekly publications for printing figures related to 'matka' gambling. The case comes at a time when the Bombay High Court ordered all police units in the state to take legal action against those publications, which print advertisements promoting illegal gambling.

Implementing the order, SSB recently registered an FIR at the Azad Maidan police station against three weekly publications Police Times, Police Duniyadari and Kaliganga Weekly, which in their June 4 and June 5 editions published the 'aankada' (drawn figures) for Mumbai and Kalyan 'matka' gambling.

The accused have been identified as editor of Police Duniyadari and Kaliganga Weekly, Vasantrao Dattawade, and editor of Police Times, Anant Naik. "They have been booked under sections 12 (A)(B) of Maharashtra Gambling Act. SSB is investigating the case further," said Vijay Kadam, senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station.